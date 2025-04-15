Kazakhstan spends nearly KZT6bln on national sports development

According to him, 11 national sports have been officially registered in the country.

Statistical data shows that around 700,000 people in Kazakhstan have been engaged in national sports by the end of 2024, with 1,700 coaches training them. Some 1,000 coaches are employed in rural areas. 17 specialized sports clubs, 15 sports schools, and one national directorate are operating across the country.

“The Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, which unites 10 federations, supports the development of national sports at the republican level,” noted Serik Zharasbayev.

He also reminded that Yerkebulan Iliyassov had been appointed as the president of the Association.

