Kazakhstan joins U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform News Agency

The summit was hosted at the Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace with the support of the U.S. Department of State. During the event, Kazakhstan signed two key documents: the Declaration on the Republic of Kazakhstan's accession to the Pax Silica initiative and the joint statement on the AI Opportunity Partnership.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform News Agency

According to Zhaslan Madiyev, joining the initiatives will strengthen cooperation with advanced economies in artificial intelligence while opening new opportunities for investment, technology transfer and the development of high-tech industries, including semiconductors, battery production, and critical minerals processing.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform News Agency

He also said the initiative would support Kazakhstan's efforts to build an AI-driven economy and highlighted plans to develop educational programs in partnership with Stanford University to strengthen human capital in high-tech industries.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform News Agency

Welcoming Kazakhstan to Pax Silica, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Jacob Helberg said the country is well positioned to contribute to the initiative thanks to its reserves of critical minerals, strategic location along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and ongoing economic modernization. He also announced the launch of the Foundry School program, developed with Stanford University, to train engineers, entrepreneurs and technology leaders across Pax Silica member countries.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform News Agency

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said the initiative is designed to ensure trusted cooperation in key sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure, energy, and critical minerals. He noted that the Pax Silica Declaration has so far been signed by Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Panama, and the European Union.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Qazinform News Agency

Pax Silica is a U.S.-led initiative aimed at developing secure and resilient supply chains for the AI economy. It covers critical minerals, semiconductors, energy, data centers, advanced manufacturing, and workforce development.

For Kazakhstan, participation is expected to help attract investment, facilitate technology transfer, expand high-tech manufacturing and strengthen cooperation with leading international universities and technology partners.

Earlier, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov took part in a high-level meeting marking the launch of the Connectivity Agenda Platform, designed to strengthen cooperation among Central Asia, the South Caucasus, the Black Sea region, and the European Union.