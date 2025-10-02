Kazakhstan to launch its second supercomputer cluster

He reminded of the the first meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development held in Astana yesterday. The event, attended by the leading foreign experts, focused on key issues of human capital development and set specific objectives, he said.

He reminded that a historic decision was taken at the meeting to set up the country’s first AI Research Center.

“Today we will also witness the opening of the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center, which can be described as a factory of ideas and innovation. Overall, Kazakhstan is open to any cooperation in this field. We also plan to launch the second supercomputer cluster in our country,” he said.

Artificial intelligence must serve only noble purposes, human well-being comes above all else, he stressed.

Alem.ai is called to become a global center where AI technologies will be implemented as efficiently as possible and in line with ethnical norms. The new university and Alem.ai will lay a foundation for a unified ecosystem.