Kazakhstan joins Security Council Secretaries meeting in CA-India format in Bishkek

Prior to the meeting, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov held a meeting with the heads of the delegations.

According to Akorda, the event discussed on a range of issues related to countering new challenges and threats to regional security.

In his remarks, Nurdauletov highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation to fight international terrorism and extremism.

The meeting also focused on the development of transport links between Central Asia and India to ensure economic connectivity, as well as discussed ways to build partnership in cybersecurity.

At the initiative of the Indian side, a bilateral meeting between Secretary of Kazakhstan’s Security Council Gaziz Nurdauletov and India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took place.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is to step up international cooperation against money laundering.