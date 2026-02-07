Kazakhstan joins opening ceremony of 2026 Winter Olympics

The opening ceremony took place on February 6 at 8:00 p.m. Milan time (midnight on February 7 in Kazakhstan) at Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

In line with the Olympic Charter, the opening ceremony featured an artistic program showcasing the culture of the host country and cities, the parade of athletes, and the lighting of the Olympic flame.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

The show’s central theme is “Harmony,” symbolizing the spiritual closeness of the two host cities despite their physical distance, and more broadly, the unity of the world amid the uniqueness of every individual.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

The program featured a performance that offered a brief journey through Italian music, sculpture, painting and the fashion industry.

American singer Mariah Carey also took the stage, performing a moving song in Italian.

The audience was further treated to a contemporary choreography piece that preceded the appearance of the Olympic rings in the arena.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

As the 2026 Games marked the first time in Olympic history to feature two official host cities, along with eight additional venues, the concept of the opening ceremony was also unique.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

In particular, the parade of national delegations was held simultaneously across all host locations.

Photo credit: Sali Sabirov

Kazakhstan’s team entered the parade as the 44th delegation, with the order determined alphabetically based on country names in Italian.

At San Siro, the national flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan was carried by two-time world vice-champion in short track speed skating Denis Nikisha. Athletes competing in skating disciplines and events held in Milan were part of the delegation there.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov

At the same time, in Livigno, the Kazakh delegation was led by Universiade silver medalist and freestyle moguls skier Ayaulym Amrenova, followed by athletes competing in freestyle skiing events.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov

In Cortina d’Ampezzo and Predazzo, Kazakh cross-country skiers, biathletes, alpine skiers, ski jumpers and Nordic combined athletes took part in the parade.

It is worth noting that Amrenova and Nikisha were selected as the official flag bearers of Kazakhstan’s national team at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Following the parade of delegations, which featured athletes from 92 countries, spectators enjoyed the continuation of a vibrant show marking the opening of the sporting celebration.

The Games are officially set to be opened by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

These will be the first Winter Olympic Games—and the first Olympic opening ceremony—held under the presidency of Kirsty Coventry at the International Olympic Committee. Italian artists Laura Pausini and Andrea Bocelli are also scheduled to perform at the opening ceremony.

