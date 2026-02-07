EN
    Day 1 at Winter Olympics: Kazakh athletes’ competition schedule for Feb 7

    07:24, 7 February 2026

    On the opening day of competition at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, taking place in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and several other cities in northern Italy, Kazakh athletes will compete for medals in two sports, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Day 1 at Winter Olympics: Kazakh athletes’ competition schedule for Feb 7
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    The women’s skiathlon events in cross-country skiing will begin at 05:00 pm Kazakhstan time, with Kazakhstan represented by Nadezhda Stepashkina, Xeniya Shalygina, Anna Melnik, and Darya Ryazhko.

    The 3,000-meter speed skating events are scheduled for 08:00 pm, with Nadezhda Morozova and Elizaveta Golubeva set to compete for Kazakhstan.

    It is worth noting that a total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete in ten sports at the Games.

    The Olympics will be broadcast live on the Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly and Khabar TV channels.

    More information about the Games is available here.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that one of the members of the Kazakh team, Abzal Azhgaliyev, has shared his impressions of life in the Olympic village and the team’s mindset ahead of the Games.

    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
