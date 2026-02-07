Day 1 at Winter Olympics: Kazakh athletes’ competition schedule for Feb 7

The women’s skiathlon events in cross-country skiing will begin at 05:00 pm Kazakhstan time, with Kazakhstan represented by Nadezhda Stepashkina, Xeniya Shalygina, Anna Melnik, and Darya Ryazhko.

The 3,000-meter speed skating events are scheduled for 08:00 pm, with Nadezhda Morozova and Elizaveta Golubeva set to compete for Kazakhstan.

It is worth noting that a total of 36 Kazakh athletes will compete in ten sports at the Games.

The Olympics will be broadcast live on the Qazsport, Qazaqstan, Jibek Joly and Khabar TV channels.

