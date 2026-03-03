Kazakhstan joins OECD Recommendation on Public Integrity

The corresponding letter addressed to the Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs was sent by OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann.

The accession became possible following a review conducted by the OECD regarding the system and mechanisms for ensuring public integrity in Kazakhstan, as well as after the completion of all required procedures of the Organization. The decision confirms Kazakhstan’s commitment to implementing OECD standards in the field of integrity and anti-corruption policy.

The OECD Recommendation on Public Integrity is one of the key international documents shaping modern approaches to combating corruption and fostering a culture of integrity in public administration. The document is based on 13 principles and promotes a systemic, risk-based, and context-sensitive approach to ensuring integrity at all levels of the state apparatus and throughout society as a whole.

This event marks an important milestone in the implementation of the reform agenda initiated by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at building a professional, accountable, and citizen-oriented public administration. Accession to the OECD Recommendation reaffirms Kazakhstan’s commitment to international standards and the principles of a Just Kazakhstan.

The Agency for Civil Service Affairs considers accession to the OECD Recommendation as a practical instrument for further improving the civil service system, strengthening ethical standards, developing anti-corruption mechanisms, and increasing public trust in state institutions.

The Agency will continue the consistent implementation of the Head of State’s directives on introducing best international practices into the civil service system and fostering a culture of zero tolerance toward corruption.

Earlier, Deputy Finance Minister Yerzhan Birzhanov said Kazakhstan had acceded to 46 OECD legal instruments.