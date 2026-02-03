Deputy finance minister says Kazakhstan acceded to 46 OECD legal instruments

Addressing the event, Birzhanov highlighted the strategic nature of Kazakhstan’s cooperation with the OECD, hailing the key role the Eurasia Competitiveness Program has to play in promoting economic and institutional reforms across the region.

He noted that the OECD Country Program for Kazakhstan helps implement international standards and best practices in national reforms, ensuring their practical focus and long-term sustainability.

Stressing Kazakhstan’s active and consistent engagement with the OECD, the Kazakh deputy minister said that the country has acceded to 46 OECD legal instruments and participates in the work of 39 OECD committees and bodies.

Special focus was also placed on tax policy issues, including the entry into force of the new Tax Code of Kazakhstan on January 1, 2026, and the country’s participation in the OECD/G20 BEPS initiative.

