Kazakhstan joins Islamic Solidarity Games Commission
12:12, 30 April 2025
Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan Alimzhan Akayev is appointed a member of the Commission for Islamic Solidarity Games of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), Kazinform News Agency quotes the National Olympic Committee’s press service.
The decision was made at the 42nd session of the ISSA executive council and was officially approved by ISSA president Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.
Noteworthy, President of the International Hockey Federation Tayyab Ikram, Director General of the Morocco NOC Amine Kouame and a member of the board of directors of the Bahrain Olympic Committee Fajer Jassim also joined the commission.
Earlier, Kazakhstan joined the World Ethnosport Confederation.