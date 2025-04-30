Kazakhstan joins Islamic Solidarity Games Commission

The decision was made at the 42nd session of the ISSA executive council and was officially approved by ISSA president Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal.

Noteworthy, President of the International Hockey Federation Tayyab Ikram, Director General of the Morocco NOC Amine Kouame and a member of the board of directors of the Bahrain Olympic Committee Fajer Jassim also joined the commission.

Earlier, Kazakhstan joined the World Ethnosport Confederation.