Kazakhstan joins IAEA Far East Regional Group – MFA

Kazakhstan’s accession to the regional group marks an important step toward restoring sovereign equality of member states within the IAEA, in line with IAEA Statute and IAEA General Conference resolution GC (67)/RES/15 of 29 September 2023, initiated by our country. It also reaffirms Astana’s commitment to promoting peace and global security, as well as to strengthening the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, reads the statement.

It added Kazakhstan values the efforts of member states to restore sovereign equality within the IAEA and express gratitude to the countries of the Far East Regional Group for their support and the high level of trust.

The decision allows Kazakhstan to take an active part in the work of IAEA governing bodies.

As an active promoter to international efforts aimed at building a world free from the threats of weapons of mass destruction, Kazakhstan stands ready to continue making a constructive contribution to the advancement of the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, the responsible application of nuclear technologies, and the strengthening of international mechanisms of confidence and transparency, said the ministry.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and the IAEA are to develop a roadmap for nuclear cooperation.