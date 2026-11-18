Kazakhstan’s delegation includes representatives of Nazarbayev University, Kazakh British Technical University, Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University and the British Council’s office in Kazakhstan. The British Council is organizing the conference with Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education. It focuses on the future of higher education in Central Asia, Türkiye and the South Caucasus.

The conference highlights six countries, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, which together have more than 900 higher education institutions and nearly 12 million students.

The participants from Kazakhstan will discuss whether the rapid growth of higher education can be sustained and why strong quality assurance and university governance frameworks are needed. They will also look at how transnational education and international partnerships can strengthen national education systems and support reform.

According to the Bureau of National Statistics, Kazakhstan had 116 higher education institutions and 678,100 students in the 2025-2026 academic year. Women made up 52.5% of students. Public institutions enrolled 49.9% of students, private institutions 49.5% and foreign institutions 0.6%. Five years earlier, the country had about 575,500 students.

“Kazakhstan has impressive ambition for the continued development and internationalization of its higher education system”, said Robert Taylor, Country Director of the British Council in Kazakhstan.

Taylor said forums like Going Global bring policymakers, university leaders and international partners together to share ideas, learn from one another and build “the relationships that turn ambition into practical collaboration”.

“I hope the conversations will lead to new partnerships between Kazakhstan, Central Asia, the UK and the wider international higher education community”, he added.

Delegates from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries, Türkiye and the South Caucasus are attending, along with many education organizations and institutions from the UK.

The British Council has held Going Global since 2004 as a forum for leaders in international education.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Gani Nygymetov was appointed Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education by a government resolution.