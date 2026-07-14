Kazakhstan joins Convention on Establishment of International Organization for Mediation

Yermek Kosherbayev congratulated China on the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party and the launch of the 15th Five-Year Plan.

He briefed Wang Yi on Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, effective since July 1, 2026. He emphasized that the country's institutional reforms are designed to strengthen rule of law, improve governance, and attract investment.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress of bilateral cooperation and the successful implementation of agreements reached by their leaders.

Kazakhstan and China are advancing toward the goal of doubling bilateral trade, which hit a record 48.7 billion US dollars in 2025.

Special focus was placed on artificial intelligence collaboration, with Kazakhstan supporting China’s initiative to establish a World AI Cooperation Organization ahead of the Shanghai AI Conference.

The ministers reaffirmed close coordination within the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), CICA, and the Central Asia–China format.

They also discussed upcoming high-level meetings and agreed to continue joint efforts to strengthen ties.

Following the talks, Yermek Kosherbayev signed the Convention on the Establishment of the International Organization for Mediation, confirming Kazakhstan’s accession to the new body.