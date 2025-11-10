Kazakhstan joined 13th Global Video Media Forum in Xi'an

The event, which brought together over 300 representatives from 40 countries, discussed the growing role of mass media in global governance and building consensus for common benefits. Special focus was paid to developing the global video content industry, digital platforms, and international media cooperation.

Addressing the Global South Media Dialogue session was Yerkezhan Kuntugan, managing director at the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel. In her speech, Kuntugan spoke about the Silk Way Star international project, carried out by Silk Way and CMG (China Media Group).

The project, bringing together talents and TV channels from 12 countries, has turned out to be an example of successful media cooperation, promoting cultural exchange and friendship among peoples.

Photo credit: Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex

This new platform, where the voices of the Central Asian countries unite, represents our region as a dynamic, open and creative part of Global South, said Kuntugan.

The 13th Global Video Media Forum in Xi'an concluded with the signing of the outcome document.

