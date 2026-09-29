Central Asia and Japan move toward practical cooperation

Hosted by the University of World Economy and Diplomacy, the forum focused on translating into practical action the agreements reached at the inaugural Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue Summit held in Tokyo in December 2025.

Participants exchanged views on a range of priority areas, including sustainable economic development, energy security, critical minerals, transport and digital connectivity, as well as the application of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. Discussions also covered opportunities to strengthen international transport corridors and deepen regional integration.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants underscored the importance of expanding expert-level engagement, promoting joint research initiatives, and developing practical recommendations to support the implementation of agreements reached by the region's leaders.

As written before, Central Asia – U.S. First Think Tanks Forum took place in Tashkent last October.