Kazakhstan, Japan discuss landmark direct flight launch

The Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Saltanat Tompiyeva, hosted the meeting to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.

The Japanese delegation included Yasumasa Iijima, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan; Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Japan-CIS Business Cooperation Committee under KEIDANREN; and Takeshita Yutaka, Vice President of ANA Holdings Inc. - the parent company of Japan's carrier All Nippon Airways; and other business representatives.

Negotiations are currently underway to establish direct flight routes, which officials view as a vital catalyst for boosting tourism, trade, investments, and overall business ties between the two nations. Beyond route logistics, the meeting also addressed visa regulations and the necessary organizational frameworks required to successfully launch the direct flights.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Turkish low-cost airline is to operate daily flights between Astana and Ankara.