EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    Kazakhstan, Japan discuss landmark direct flight launch

    16:41, 13 July 2026

    High-level discussions between Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) and a delegation of Japanese business leaders and diplomats took place in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Committee.

    Kazakhstan, Japan discuss landmark direct flight launch
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbay/Qazinform News Agency

    The Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee, Saltanat Tompiyeva, hosted the meeting to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.

    The Japanese delegation included Yasumasa Iijima, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan; Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Japan-CIS Business Cooperation Committee under KEIDANREN; and Takeshita Yutaka, Vice President of ANA Holdings Inc. - the parent company of Japan's carrier All Nippon Airways; and other business representatives.

    Negotiations are currently underway to establish direct flight routes, which officials view as a vital catalyst for boosting tourism, trade, investments, and overall business ties between the two nations. Beyond route logistics, the meeting also addressed visa regulations and the necessary organizational frameworks required to successfully launch the direct flights.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Turkish low-cost airline is to operate daily flights between Astana and Ankara. 

    Flights Air communication Civil aviation Japan Kazakhstan and Japan
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All