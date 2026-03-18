Kazakhstan, Japan discuss environmental cooperation

The discussions centered on prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of sustainable development and addressing environmental challenges, with particular focus on joint efforts to combat climate change and promote the introduction of green technologies.

The Kazakh ambassador informed the Japanese minister about Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish an international water organization under the auspices of the United Nations, as well as presented the country’s approaches to water security, rational use and conservation of water resources, and adaptation to the impacts of climate change.

Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev presented the program of the Regional Ecological Summit, which will be held on April 22-24, 2026, in Astana and will serve as a key Central Asian platform for attracting green investment, as well as for discussing climate change and sustainable development issues with the participation of business representatives and the expert community.

On his part, Minister Hirotaka Ishihara stressed Tokyo’s proactive stance in addressing global environmental challenges and confirmed Japan’s participation in the Regional Ecological Summit at the political level. He noted the importance of the memorandum of cooperation between the relevant authorities of the two countries, signed during the first official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Japan, and also expressed interest in implementing projects under the Joint Credit Mechanism (JCM), aimed at introducing environmentally friendly technologies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

During the meeting, the Japanese side was also briefed on the results of the national referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution, which took place in Kazakhstan on March 15.

Earlier, it was reported Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to deepen cooperation in ecology.