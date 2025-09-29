Kazakhstan-Italy trade turnover hits $10.1bln in 1H2025

According to him, Italy is one of the major trade partners of Kazakhstan.

“In six months of 2025, commodity turnover reached $10.1 billion, $9.4 billion of which falls on export. We have taken measures to boost wheat exports. Supplying sunflower oil could be a promising new avenue for our exports. In addition, we have also increased the export of metal products by six times. Oil remains the main export time,” Arman Shakkaliyev said.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, in Akorda Residence. The Kazakh and Italian presidents will discuss the prospects for strengthening the bilateral interaction in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres.