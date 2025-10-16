Kazakh FM attends Aqaba Process meeting, holds talks with Jordanian, Italian leaders

During the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev conveyed a letter and warm greetings from the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to His Majesty the King and expressed Kazakhstan’s full support for the Aqaba Process as an important platform for discussing issues related to combating terrorism, extremism, and transnational crime. The sides also exchanged views on current issues of global and regional security.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties noted with satisfaction the high level of bilateral cooperation, the development of a stable political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as effective collaboration both within bilateral and international structures.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Kazakh Foreign Minister also met the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. During the meeting, the Kazakh Foreign Minister delivered a letter from President Tokayev and discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the visits of the Italian Prime Minister and President Sergio Mattarella to Kazakhstan in 2025.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Prime Minister Meloni expressed her gratitude for the letter and underlined the importance of continuing fruitful cooperation between the two countries, including within the framework of the “Central Asia – Italy” format.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue their joint efforts aimed at promoting peace, stability, and security at the international level.

Earlier, it was reported that Yermek Kosherbayev held meetings with the top managers of the leading Italian companies in the energy and machine-building industries during his working visit to Italy.