Kazakhstan is introducing Gold Visa and forming data-centric model for AI development, says Tokayev

To bolster its position as the most comfortable regional investment hub, immigration procedures are being simplified and fully digitized. A key initiative is the new Golden Visa, offering long-term residency paired with an attractive package of incentives, including substantial tax relief and streamlined administrative procedures. Golden Visa holders and their dependents will enjoy unrestricted access to the nation's premier education and healthcare systems, aligning their benefits with those of our citizens, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev believes that for successful implementation of artificial intelligence, it is necessary to adopt a data-centric model.

Organized data is the economic engine of AI, turning technological potential into tangible productivity. Language is the foundational thread connecting this system. Making the full integration of the Kazakh language into digital platforms is required to clearly structure data and achieve large-scale implementation of innovations. Without shared, machine-readable data, AI algorithms are ineffective, he said.

The Kazakh president also highlighted that the Government needs to convert all existing data archives into high-quality formats suitable for AI training. In turn, the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms should approve a national data quality standard, ensuring their accessibility for the economy, science, and business, he added.

To fully adopt data-centric governance, the Government must overhaul regulations and program architectures, focusing on standardizing and integrating data into so-called data lakes, said Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is set to introduce AI in industry.