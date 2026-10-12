Kazakhstan is at the forefront of digitalization - King of Belgium

“When you, Mr. President, visited Brussels and so cordially invited us for a state visit to your country, there was no hesitation. I am particularly happy that this visit takes place in the year celebrating Kazakhstan’s 35th independence anniversary. The three coming days will allow us to explore the potential and opportunities our countries offer each other. We will celebrate our friendship through culture. We will have the privilege to have a glimpse of the greatness and beauty of Kazakhstan,” the King of the Belgians said.

According to King Philippe, Belgium is a significant investor in Kazakhstan’s economy, and many Belgian companies have established a strong presence in the Kazakh market. He emphasized that he was particularly looking forward to the forthcoming meeting of the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council.

Photo credit: Akorda

The King of the Belgians also highlighted Kazakhstan’s growing standing on the international stage and its dynamic economic development across various sectors.

“The continuing transformation of Kazakhstan into a world player is impressive. Only recently, the Kazakh people cemented constitutional reform reflecting new ambitions for the country. By all standards, Kazakhstan is today a modern society built on ancient foundations and honored traditions. With a well-educated population, a large middle class and state-of-the art infrastructure, Kazakhstan is ready to tackle the challenges of the future. It is at the forefront of digitalization and it is has developed unique solutions, especially in the area of artificial intelligence. We are keen to visit the Alem.AI centre and discuss synergies synergies between our countries,” he said.

King Philippe also expressed his intention to gain a deeper understanding of Kazakhstan’s rich history and culture.

“I am looking forward very much to visiting iconic places and museums in Astana and in Almaty, offering a glimpse of the depth going back to the Golden Horde. With the Belgian delegation, I am enthusiastic to discover the natural and cultural wealth, so beautifully described by the incomparable Abai and at the heart of Kazakh national identity. Kazakhstan is the epitome of hospitality – qonaqzhailyq. It actively promotes internal but also regional and international harmony and understanding. It has always played this role,” he noted.

In conclusion, the King of the Belgians once again expressed his gratitude for the hospitality.

“Шаңырағыңыз биік болсын, I hope I say it right, is a befitting expression to describe the spirit guiding this Belgian state visit to Kazakhstan. The shanyrak allows the sun rays to enter, enlighten and warm a beautiful home, make dwellers and guests alike feel welcome and happy. It reflects the high ambition to achieve positive results and move forward,” King Philippe concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Belgium plan to expand direct ties between universities, museums, and cultural institutions, and to develop joint educational programs and academic exchanges.