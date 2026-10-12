Kazakhstan National Flag raised for the first time in Brussels’ central square

“We agreed to strengthen direct ties between our universities, museums and cultural institutions, while promoting joint educational programmes and academic exchanges. I highly value our Belgian partners for bringing the remarkable works of James Ensor to Kazakhstan’s National Museum. We also welcome the emerging cooperation between Almaty Museum of Arts and KANAL-Centre Pompidou, a vibrant expression of Belgium’s creativity and cultural ambition. These initiatives offer our people a unique opportunity to discover Belgium’s rich artistic heritage and bring our societies closer together. We also welcome progress in making travel easier through the amendment to the Visa Exemption Agreement for Holders of Service Passports. The Joint Statement we adopted today reflects these shared priorities,” the Head of State noted.

Photo source: Akorda

According to the President, the two sides also exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues.

“Kazakhstan and Belgium share a firm commitment to international law, multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of conflicts. At a time of growing global uncertainty, dialogue, mutual trust and responsible diplomacy are more essential than ever. We reaffirmed the importance of Kazakhstan’s strategic partnership with the European Union embodied in the agreements signed during my recent visit to Brussels,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

In conclusion, the Head of State thanked his Belgian counterparts for a warm and symbolic gesture, noting that at that very moment, the national flag of Kazakhstan is being raised for the first time in Brussels’ central square, the Grand-Place, in front of the City Hall.

Photo source: Akorda

“Belgium’s national motto, L’union fait la force – ‘Unity makes strength’ – echoes the Kazakh saying ‘Бірлік бар жерде тірлік бар’ – ‘Where there is unity, there is prosperity.’ These shared values lie at the heart of our friendship. I am confident that this state visit will mark a turning point in the history of Kazakh-Belgian relations. The Kazakh people will never forget your kindness, generosity, nobility and wisdom,” the President concluded.

Photo source: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and King Philippe of Belgium held a press briefing following the talks in an extended format.