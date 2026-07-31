Kazakhstan, Iraq seek closer cooperation in water resources

The two sides explored ways to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Iraq in water resource management.

During the meeting, Aldamzharov noted that Iraq was the first Arab country to accede to the UNECE Water Convention. As a party to the convention itself, Kazakhstan stands ready to work with its Iraqi partners to advance transboundary water cooperation.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation

"Kazakhstan supports stronger global coordination of international efforts in the water sector and is promoting the establishment of a specialized UN body dedicated to water issues. The initiative aims to create a unified coordination platform to enhance international cooperation and facilitate the exchange of data and technologies. We are confident that effective cooperation with Iraq in water resources will contribute to mutually beneficial partnership and help address shared water challenges," Aldamzharov said.

The two sides also expressed their readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding on water resources cooperation.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan moves to strengthen the Just Energy Transition Partnership with the EBRD.