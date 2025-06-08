Kazakhstan, Iran reaffirm commitment to comprehensive strengthening of bilateral ties

The visit commenced with a meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, during which the parties discussed current issues of the Kazakh-Iranian cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to the comprehensive strengthening of bilateral relations. The Kazakh Foreign Minister conveyed warm greetings and congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Adha from President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Iranian leader.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Special attention was given to enhancing trade and economic cooperation. The parties noted a 50% increase in bilateral trade turnover in 2024 and expressed mutual interest in its continued growth. They also discussed prospects for joint efforts in the transport and logistics sector, including the use of the Caspian Sea’s transit potential and the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues and confirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation within multilateral frameworks.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Pezeshkian highly praised the level of Kazakh-Iranian relations and expressed readiness for their further substantive development. He also extended his best wishes to Kazakhstan’s President Tokayev.

Earlier, it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Masoud Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation. The leaders discussed prospects for expanding trade-economic and investment cooperation as well as the schedule of upcoming meetings.