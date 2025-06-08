Kazakhstan, Iran intend to raise bilateral trade to $3bln

The ministers discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral interaction, as well as exchanged views on pressing international and regional issues. Particular attention was paid to enhancing trade and economic partnership, with an emphasis on bringing cooperation to a brand new level.

“We intend to further expand the dynamic and constructive dialogue between our two countries. In 2024, bilateral trade increased by 12.3% and amounted to over 340 million US dollars, while in the first quarter of 2025, this figure rose by 82% to 129 million US dollars. Our goal is to maintain this momentum and increase trade turnover to 3 billion US dollars,” Nurtleu stated.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Iran highlighted the importance of coordinating joint efforts in the development of the Caspian region. They also underlined the need to strengthen cooperation between Kazakhstan’s border regions and Iranian provinces, as well as to harness the potential of Caspian Sea ports as a key component of transport and logistics collaboration between the two countries.

The parties praised cooperation within international platforms and agreed to continue joint work in the mentioned areas.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Following the negotiations, Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministers signed a Cooperation Program and a Memorandum of Understanding on Diplomatic Archives.

Earlier it was reported that Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.