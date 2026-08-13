Kazakhstan, Iran eye deeper transport and logistics cooperation

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and promising areas for their further development, taking into account current realities and mutual interests.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening transport and logistics cooperation and further expanding practical engagement in this area. The importance of maintaining regular and substantive dialogue at various levels was also emphasized.

Besides, the two sides exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in the Middle East.

Earlier, Kazakh and Palestinian diplomats held talks in Astana.