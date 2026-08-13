EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World

    Kazakhstan, Iran eye deeper transport and logistics cooperation

    21:09, 13 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev met with Iranian Ambassador Ali Akbar Jowkar, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh MFA.

    Kazakhstan, Iran eye deeper transport and logistics cooperation
    Photo source: gov.kz

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and promising areas for their further development, taking into account current realities and mutual interests.

    Particular attention was paid to strengthening transport and logistics cooperation and further expanding practical engagement in this area. The importance of maintaining regular and substantive dialogue at various levels was also emphasized.

    Besides, the two sides exchanged views on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in the Middle East.

    Earlier, Kazakh and Palestinian diplomats held talks in Astana.

    Kazakhstan and Iran Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Middle East Transport Logistics Diplomacy Middle East situation Astana
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All