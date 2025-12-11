Kazakhstan, Iran commit to boosting trade cooperation

President Tokayev noted that Iran’s socio-economic and scientific-technical potential has been growing significantly in recent years.

- We attribute this to the persistent work and balanced policies of your Iranian leadership. Kazakhstan always welcomes Iran’s progress and wishes your nation a bright future. Strengthening the friendship between our peoples and multiplying our achievements is our shared goal. In today’s turbulent times, joining efforts of special importance, the Kazakh President stated.

The Head of State emphasized that relations between the two countries are developing dynamically.

- I am confident that your visit will elevate our ties to a new level. We held productive talks both in narrow and expanded formats. We discussed priority areas of cooperation that will give new momentum to our relations. Both sides signed key intergovernmental documents. Iran is Kazakhstan's vital partner in the trade and economic sphere. In this regard, we paid special attention to increasing the volume of bilateral trade. Over the past ten months, trade turnover has grown by 40% year over year. We have agreed to further increase this indicator, and we possess all the necessary means to achieve it, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Qazinform previously reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, “Iranian archives preserve records of the Kazakh khanate and the fact that Kazakhs are courageous people,” during the joint press conference with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday in Astana.



