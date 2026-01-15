Kazakhstan, Iran advance bilateral agenda following high-level diplomatic talks

At the meeting in Astana, the parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including strengthening political dialogue, deepening trade and economic cooperation, expanding interaction in the transport and logistics sector, as well as cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached during the first official visit of the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, to Kazakhstan on December 10-11, 2025. The interlocutors confirmed their mutual interest in the consistent implementation of these agreements and in giving additional impetus to bilateral cooperation in priority areas.

Along with that, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov also met with the Iranian delegation, during which issues of multilateral cooperation and interaction between the two countries within international organizations were discussed.

The diplomats exchanged views on upcoming events within the framework of the United Nations, as well as on cooperation related to the Caspian Sea. They also discussed current developments in the Middle East and the global situation as a whole.

Following the meetings, both sides reaffirmed their strong mutual interest in continuing constructive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Tehran.

As Qazinform reported on December 11, 2025, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, paid an official visit to Kazakhstan.