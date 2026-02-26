Kazakhstan invites Serbia to invest in priority sectors in Kazakhstan

He said the business council will help build steady development of cooperation between the business communities of the two states.

The Minister outlined priority sectors for cooperation, namely, the agro-industrial complex and food industry (processing, joint production, entry into third markets), machinery and component manufacturing, digitalization, IT solutions and startup ecosystem, transport and logistics infrastructure, multimodal corridors, green technologies, renewable energy and energy efficiency, and pharmaceuticals and medical industry.

He stressed the substantive basis for cooperation has already been formed. Kazakhstan exports metals, grain, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and food to Serbia, while Serbia supplies machinery, pharmaceuticals, food products, and technological solutions to Kazakhstan.

Shakkaliyev emphasized that Kazakhstan is open to Serbia’s investments and offers transparent rules, institutional support, and favorable investment conditions for Serbian partners.

As written before, Serbia proposed a joint project for baby food production in Kazakhstan.

The initiative coincides with the upcoming official visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Kazakhstan on February 26–27, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.