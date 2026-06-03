Kazakhstan invites Cyprus to join Trans-Caspian Corridor project

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held substantive discussions on strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation, expanding mutual trade, developing investment relations and enhancing ties between business communities.

President of Kazakhstan suggested developing an economic cooperation roadmap, establishing an intergovernmental commission and creating a business council to facilitate joint projects. These steps are called to implement joint projects, increase mutual trade turnover and open new opportunities for business.

The Head of State prioritized cooperation in logistics, finance, tourism, and digital technologies.

As stated there, the Governments of both countries will be tasked with implementing concrete measures in these areas.

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Cypriot partners to join the Trans-Caspian Corridor project and emphasized Cyprus’s role as a global maritime hub.

He noted that within the Middle Corridor, significant opportunities are opening up for the effective integration of Kazakhstan’s land infrastructure with Cyprus’s maritime infrastructure. It will help build a new multi-vector logistics system between Central Asia, the Caspian region, and the Mediterranean and contribute to boosting mutual trade.

Recall that Kazakhstan and Cyprus signed five interdepartmental agreements aimed at the development of cooperation in digitalization, culture, education, sports and trade and investment cooperation.