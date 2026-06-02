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    Kazakhstan invests over 530 bn tenge in mining and metals modernization

    12:32, 2 June 2026

    Kazakhstan has invested more than 530 billion tenge in the modernization and technical upgrading of enterprises in the mining and metallurgical industry, Qazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev as saying at a Government's meeting. 

    Kazakhstan invests over 530 bn tenge in mining and metals modernization
    Photo credit: Qarmet

    Nagaspayev said a list of 50 major mining and metallurgical enterprises in need of priority modernization and technical upgrading had been compiled on the instructions of the Head of State.

    “To ensure effective monitoring of these enterprises, a Technical Upgrading Monitoring Map has been developed. Since the launch of the program, mining and metallurgical companies have implemented projects aimed at modernization, maintaining technical infrastructure, and expanding production, with total investments exceeding 530 billion tenge,” he said.

    The minister said major metallurgical enterprises are actively deploying advanced digital technologies to improve industrial safety and reduce the risk of human error.

    Earlier at the Government's meeting, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev reported that Kazakhstan’s employed population had reached 9.4 million.

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Industry Mining Metallurgy Chemical industry Petrochemical industry Investments Finance and Budget
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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