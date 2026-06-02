Kazakhstan invests over 530 bn tenge in mining and metals modernization

Nagaspayev said a list of 50 major mining and metallurgical enterprises in need of priority modernization and technical upgrading had been compiled on the instructions of the Head of State.

“To ensure effective monitoring of these enterprises, a Technical Upgrading Monitoring Map has been developed. Since the launch of the program, mining and metallurgical companies have implemented projects aimed at modernization, maintaining technical infrastructure, and expanding production, with total investments exceeding 530 billion tenge,” he said.

The minister said major metallurgical enterprises are actively deploying advanced digital technologies to improve industrial safety and reduce the risk of human error.

Earlier at the Government's meeting, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Askarbek Yertayev reported that Kazakhstan’s employed population had reached 9.4 million.