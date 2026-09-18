Kazakhstan invests 600 bn tenge in oil and gas exploration

Exploration efforts are focused on discovering new oil and gas reserves and expanding the country’s resource base.

“Investment in geological exploration in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector totaled around 600 billion tenge over the past five years,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, exploration contracts generally run for six years, giving subsoil users time to carry out the required exploration work.

Efforts to discover new oil and gas reserves are increasingly focused on deep-lying formations, subsalt deposits, and relatively unexplored areas, where exploration is more complex and requires significant investment.

As part of its 2026–2030 exploration program, Kazakhstan has developed a portfolio of 23 projects at various stages. The most promising areas include subsalt formations in the Caspian Basin, deep-lying and Paleozoic formations, as well as relatively unexplored territories.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea explored the $2 billion green energy project.