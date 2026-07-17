Kazakhstan introduces six-month ban on wheat imports

According to the document, a six-month ban is introduced on the import of wheat into the Republic of Kazakhstan from third countries and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union by road, water, and rail transport, with the exception of wheat imported by rail for poultry farms, grain-processing enterprises, licensed grain elevators, and Food Contract Corporation JSC.

The document specifies that the wheat imported for poultry farms and grain processing enterprises shall not be subject to sale in the domestic and foreign markets.

The restrictions do not apply to wheat imported into Kazakhstan as part of rail transit shipments or to the movement of wheat from the territory of one Eurasian Economic Union member state to another EAEU member state through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The order enters into force on July 27, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Agriculture Ministry had prepared a draft order introducing a temporary ban on the import of wheat into the country by road, water, and rail transport.