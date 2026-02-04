Kazakhstan introduces new support system for rail passengers

The national carrier, together with the Mainline Network Directorate, has introduced a support service that allows passengers with disabilities to request assistance in advance. The service provides help from road transport to the train carriage and back, as well as assistance throughout the station premises.

Requests for rail travel assistance can be submitted via the website bilet.railways.kz.

The service is currently available at 57 railway stations equipped with wheelchairs. If it is temporarily unavailable at a selected station, the relevant options will not appear during ticket purchase.

To request assistance, passengers are required to:

purchase a ticket on bilet.railways.kz; select the “Disability” option during the booking process and enter their individual identification number (IIN) and disability certificate number; indicate the required types of assistance.

Available assistance options include:

escort by station staff before departure;

provision of a wheelchair before departure;

escort by station staff upon arrival;

provision of a wheelchair upon arrival.

Submitting a request in advance allows station staff to prepare ahead of time and ensure timely and comprehensive assistance at all stages of the journey.

It was also noted that passengers with disabilities are entitled to preferential travel conditions, including:

a 50% discount on socially significant routes;

a 50% discount on commercial Talgo trains in specially equipped compartments, including a seat for an accompanying person.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan will add over 1,800 new railcars and locomotives to its fleet in 2026.