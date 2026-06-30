Kazakhstan introduces new rules for air taxis and drones

On June 24, 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law on amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on digitalization, personal data protection, road traffic, and the regulation of advanced transport technologies.

The amendments update the Law on the Use of the Airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Aviation Activities, establishing a modern regulatory framework for innovative aviation and the integration of advanced technologies into the national aviation system.

The Civil Aviation Committee said the legislation formally creates the legal basis for the country's urban air mobility (UAM) market and places Kazakhstan among a growing group of countries, including the United States, the European Union, South Korea, and China, with comprehensive regulations governing eVTOL aircraft.

Key changes

The new legislation introduces the concept of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and defines its two main categories: urban and regional air mobility.

It also establishes a legal framework for the operation of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and other aircraft approved for advanced air mobility operations.

In addition, the law grants legal status to vertiports, recognizing them as key infrastructure for advanced air mobility and outlining operational requirements for their development and use.

The amendments introduce new certification procedures for aircraft developers and manufacturers, urban air mobility operators, and civil remotely piloted aircraft systems.

The legislation also creates a legal framework for an Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) system, enabling digital management of unmanned aircraft system (UAS) flights, information exchange, remote identification, routing, and airspace coordination.

New cybersecurity and digital infrastructure requirements have also been established to support safe and secure unmanned aircraft operations.

Furthermore, the amendments strengthen government oversight of civil drone operations by updating regulations on registration, certification, operation, and flight management.

The Civil Aviation Committee said the legislative changes move innovative aviation technologies from the experimental stage into a fully regulated legal environment, creating transparent conditions for attracting investment, accelerating technological innovation, and supporting the growth of Kazakhstan's high-tech aviation industry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the first air taxi tests begin in Alatau City.