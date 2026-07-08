Kazakhstan introduces new refugee status rules

The changes were introduced by an order of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection on June 30, 2026.

Under the new provisions, a refugee is defined as a foreign citizen or person without citizenship who is outside their country of nationality or permanent residence due to a well-founded fear of persecution because of race, nationality, religion, citizenship, membership in a particular social group, or political beliefs, and who cannot or will not seek protection from their state.

To obtain refugee status, applicants must submit a written application to local employment authorities. This must be done within five calendar days of arriving in Kazakhstan or from the date when the person became aware of circumstances that could lead to persecution.

Applicants must attach identity documents to their application.

The procedure for issuing a certificate to asylum seekers has also been clarified. The document is issued to foreign citizens and stateless persons aged 18 and over for a period of three months. It confirms the legality of their stay in Kazakhstan while their refugee status application is being processed.

For family reunification applications, applicants must provide documents confirming family ties. Interviews with the asylum seeker and the foreign citizen they are joining for family reunification are conducted separately.

The changes will take effect on July 18, 2026.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry denied reports that the country is holding negotiations with the European Union regarding the placement of deported refugees and illegal migrants on its territory