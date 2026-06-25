Foreign Ministry: Kazakhstan not in talks with EU over refugee resettlement

This was stated by the ministry’s official spokesperson, Yerlan Zhetybayev, during a briefing on Thursday.

Earlier, media outlets reported on plans to establish migration camps outside the EU. On social media, this information was linked to negotiations between Kazakhstan and the EU on an agreement to simplify visa procedures.

The Kazakhstani side has not entered into any negotiations on holding or placing individuals who are not citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and who are subject to return or deportation from European countries, he said.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that these issues have not been discussed within the framework of negotiations on visa facilitation and the readmission of persons.

Any potential discussion regarding visa liberalization cannot be considered grounds for assuming obligations to accommodate on the territory of Kazakhstan individuals who are not citizens of Kazakhstan, added Zhetybayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and the EU sign several documents.