How much and how do Neo Nomad Visa holders pay taxes?

A new type of visa for digital nomads, the Neo Nomad Visa, was introduced in Kazakhstan on November 1, 2024. It has already been issued to 11 foreign citizens.

The first holder of the visa was an expert in the field of energy and finance from the UK, Sertac Yener. He contacted the Kazinform News Agency with a question about the tax obligations for holders of this visa.

To clarify this issue, Kazinform sent an official inquiry to the State Revenue Committee.

“According to the Tax Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, an individual is recognized as a resident if he is in the country for 183 days or more in any 12-month period. Residents are required to independently pay individual income tax (IIT) on income received both in Kazakhstan and abroad. If the income is received from a foreign source, the tax is paid at a rate of 10%, with the possibility of offsetting a similar tax paid abroad if there are supporting documents,” the Committee responded.

Such persons are required to file a declaration on form 270.00 before September 15 of the year following the reporting year and pay the tax within 10 days after this date.

“Thus, if the owner of a Neo Nomad Visa becomes a tax resident (by the number of days), he is obliged to declare income and pay tax,” the Committee explained.

