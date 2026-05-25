Kazakhstan introduces digital and color-coded tracking for farm diesel

The Ministry of Energy continues providing diesel fuel to agricultural producers for the spring sowing campaign under a delivery plan approved earlier this year with the Ministry of Agriculture. The schedule covers 402,000 tons of fuel to be supplied between February 1 and June 30.

“The Ministry of Energy recommends a diesel fuel price of 263 tenge per liter, including VAT and delivery to regional destination stations. Depending on regional operators, the final price may reach 281 tenge per liter, which remains 49 tenge, or 15%, below average retail prices,” the ministry said.

Several additional measures had earlier been introduced to improve transparency in fuel distribution and strengthen oversight of diesel supplies designated for agricultural producers.

The measures include separate PIN codes, a color-coded fuel system using yellow, blue and red markings, and a dedicated virtual diesel fuel warehouse within the electronic invoicing system. According to the ministry, the steps have helped reduce misuse, with actual diesel withdrawals dropping by 21% — from 729,000 tons to 602,000 tons.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that irrigation work has started on rice fields in Kyzylorda region.