Kazakhstan introduces digital accreditation certificates

A government audit was previously carried out at the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan and its affiliated organizations. The review revealed that the National Accreditation Center had not issued official accreditation certificates on the required letterhead to 550 entrepreneurs, in violation of legal requirements.

These certificates are granted to organizations that carry out conformity assessments such as testing laboratories, certification bodies, and inspection or calibration organizations. They serve as official confirmation that the organization is qualified and properly equipped with the necessary staff, tools, and procedures to conduct objective and reliable evaluations of product, service, or production quality.

Noncompliance with strict reporting document requirements posed a risk that entrepreneurs’ accreditation certificates might be considered invalid.

To remedy the violation and simplify the process moving forward, the Supreme Audit Chamber has instructed the Ministry of Trade, in coordination with the Ministry of Digital Development, to amend existing legislation and shift the issuance of accreditation certificates to a digital format.

On May 19, 2025, amendments were made to the Law “On Accreditation in the Field of Conformity Assessment,” which will come into effect sixty calendar days after its official publication. These changes will allow entrepreneurs to receive their accreditation certificates electronically.

As reported earlier, in the first quarter of 2025, the Supreme Audit Chamber has conducted four auditing activities in 24 entities.