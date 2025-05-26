Supreme Audit Chamber detects inefficient use of 287.6bln tenge of state finances and resources

The Audit Chamber has revealed violations to the amount of 355 billion tenge, of which 3.3 billion are financial violations, 287.6 billion tenge of inefficient use of state finances and resources and 64.6 billion tenge of planning flaws.

According to the Audit Chamber, 1 billion out of 3.3 billion tenge have already been recovered to the budget.

The Government was issued 32 recommendations, while auditees received 159 assignments, which will be under the Supreme Audit Chamber’s control.

Earlier, Chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber Alikhan Smailov reported to the President on the results of the Chamber’s activities in 2024. He said 27 audits were conducted at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge, and violations worth 862 billion tenge were revealed.