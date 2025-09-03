Kazakhstan introduces crop diversification and new yield standards

This initiative is being carried out as part of the President’s Address, “Fair Kazakhstan: Rule of Law, Economic Growth, Public Optimism,” as well as other directives of the Head of State.

A key priority for the sector is crop diversification and the adoption of water-saving technologies. This year, the wheat cultivation area was reduced by 884,600 ha to 12.3 million ha, while oilseed crops increased by 1 million ha to reach 4 million ha. At the same time, the structure of sugar beet cultivation is being optimized.

“The Head of State instructed that water-saving technologies be introduced annually on up to 150,000 ha. By the end of 2024, this target was surpassed, reaching 158,000 ha. This year, such technologies have already been applied on 109,800 ha, bringing the total irrigated area using them to 580,000 ha,” said Kazakh Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output amounted to 2.4 trillion tenge.