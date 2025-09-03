Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output hits 2.4 trillion tenge

Thanks to the measures taken, the country’s agro-industrial complex shows steady development, proving the efficiency of state support measures and the Government’s work to develop the President’s tasks.

Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output grew by 3.7% in January-July 2025 to reach 2.4 trillion tenge, fueled by an increase in cattle breeding and crop husbandry production.

The processing sector outperforms with foodstuff production growing by 9.2% to make 2.13 trillion tenge.

Capital investments in agriculture amounted to 442.7 billion tenge, 26.5% up, 104.2 billion tenge channeled in foodstuff production, 48% up.