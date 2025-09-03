EN
    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output hits 2.4 trillion tenge

    09:36, 3 September 2025

    As part of the implementation of the President's Address "Fair Kazakhstan: law and order, economic growth, public optimism" and other instructions of the Head of State, work is being carried out in Kazakhstan to develop its agro-industrial complex, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output hits 2.4 trillion tenge
    Collage credit: Kazinform / 1-ofd.ru / Freepik / Pexels

    Thanks to the measures taken, the country’s agro-industrial complex shows steady development, proving the efficiency of state support measures and the Government’s work to develop the President’s tasks.

    Kazakhstan’s gross agricultural output grew by 3.7% in January-July 2025 to reach 2.4 trillion tenge, fueled by an increase in cattle breeding and crop husbandry production.

    The processing sector outperforms with foodstuff production growing by 9.2% to make 2.13 trillion tenge.

    Capital investments in agriculture amounted to 442.7 billion tenge, 26.5% up, 104.2 billion tenge channeled in foodstuff production, 48% up.

