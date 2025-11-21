Kazakhstan interested in 'TRIPP' Project, says President

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that a key topic of the discussion was expanding partnership in industry, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, digitalization, construction, and other spheres. Priority was given to the effective use of the transport and transit industry's potential.

“The new geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus is fostering favorable conditions for growing bilateral and interregional contacts. Kazakhstan supports Armenia’s ‘Crossroads of Peace’ transport and transit initiative. We also confirm our interest in joining the International Route of Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) Project. Aligning these strategic corridors with the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and the North-South Corridor is in the interests of both nations,” stated the Head of State.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the delivery of the first shipment of Kazakh wheat to Armenia.

“I express my gratitude to the leader of Azerbaijan for the decision to lift sanctions and create conditions for direct bilateral trade through the territory of his country. Thus, in November this year, the first 1,000-tonne shipment of Kazakhstan's wheat was delivered to Armenia through the territory of Azerbaijan. This initiative has special political and economic significance. Kazakhstan is ready to supply high-quality grain products and other goods to Armenia on an ongoing basis. We have agreed to make all necessary efforts to further advance this initiative. One of the priority tasks is the opening of direct flight connections between the two countries and organizing air cargo transportation services. We already have concrete plans in this sphere, and the parties will begin implementing them soon,” said the President of Kazakhstan.