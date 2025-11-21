Kazakhstan eyes $350mln exports to Armenia

The Kazakh President said Friday’s talks were focused on ways to revitalize trade-economic and investment cooperation. Agreements were made to take specific measures for boosting mutual trade and expanding a range of goods.

To increase the mutual trade turnover, Kazakhstan is ready to offer Armenia goods worth 350 million US dollars. The willingness was also expressed to promote the export potential of Armenia, as well as the importance of implementing joint investment projects was highlighted. The agreement was reached to adopt practical steps to enhance ties between entrepreneurs, said Tokayev.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the role the Kazakhstan-Armenia Business Council is to play in bringing together both countries’ businesses and promoting the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

In turn, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated the readiness of the Armenian side to expand cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Kazakhstan is crucial to us because at this important time, we had a chance to hold meetings in Almaty between our foreign minister and the foreign minister of Azerbaijan. It is no secret that the peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan is based on the Almaty declaration, which carries specific political weight and symbolism, said the Armenian Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan also said he is grateful to witness the relations between Armenia and Kazakhstan rise to a strategic partnership during his official visit, adding "it is a new level of Armenia’s engagement with the region."

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a joint media briefing Kazakh-Armenian ties are advancing to a strategic partnership.