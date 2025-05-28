Kazakhstan initiates creating joint production chains “Made in Kazakhstan with Italy”

In this context, special attention is given to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which is becoming more relevant alternative to the traditional routes, amid global geoeconomic transformations.

“In 2024, the volume of transportations along this route increased by 63% and reached 4.1 million tons, while container transportations rose 2.6 times, reaching 50.5 thousand TEU.

He then said that Italy remains a recognized global leader in machine building, industrial design, agro-industrial complex and energy technologies.

“In this regard, Kazakhstan suggests uniting efforts,” Shakkaliyev said.

He also put forward an initiative to jointly develop sustainable value-added chains based on the principle “Made in Kazakhstan with Italy”, with a focus on EU, Chinese, Central Asian and Global South markets.

Earlier it was reported that 10 memoranda were signed at the Kazakhstan–Italy Business Forum.