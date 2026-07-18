Kazakhstan, India's Tamil Nadu explore expanding trade and economic cooperation

During the meeting, Ambassador Yeskarayev presented Kazakhstan's investment potential, highlighted the country's ongoing economic reforms and government support measures for foreign investors, and invited Tamil Nadu companies to invest in Kazakhstan. The Indian side expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation, particularly in the fields of mechanical engineering, energy, healthcare, education and high technologies, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

Special attention was given to preparations for the Kazakhstan-India Business, Trade and Investment Forum, scheduled for September 2026 in Chennai. It was noted that the participation of a large Kazakh business delegation would facilitate the establishment of new business partnerships and provide additional impetus to bilateral economic cooperation.

During the visit, the ambassador also held meetings with executives of leading companies in the state and representatives of the South Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), presenting Kazakhstan's investment opportunities, existing incentives for investors and promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The ambassador also toured production facilities of Voltech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., a company specializing in the energy and industrial automation. The company already operates in Kazakhstan through its office in Almaty, is implementing projects across the country, and confirmed plans to further expand its presence in the Kazakh market.

Overall, the visit helped strengthen engagement with the leadership of Tamil Nadu and the region's business community, while also providing fresh momentum to promoting Kazakhstan's investment opportunities and advancing joint economic initiatives.

Tamil Nadu, one of India's most industrialized states, is home to approximately 79 million people. Its economy ranks among the largest in India, with key industries including automotive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, electronics, information technology, textiles, energy and healthcare.

Earlier, Ambassador Yeskarayev visited Gujarat to hold meetings with regional leaders and representatives of major Indian companies.