Kazakhstan and India set to expand pharmaceutical cooperation

During the talks with Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel they agrede on expansion of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, launch of direct flights on the Almaty–Ahmedabad–Almaty route and joint pharmaceutical projects in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

The talks with Gujarat’s Governor Acharya Devvrat focused on prospects for cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, increasing supplies of Kazakh agricultural products and joint investment initiatives.

The governor invited Kazakhstan to join the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit next January.

Adani Group executives expressed interest in entering Kazakhstan’s market. The potential investments in Kazakhstan are estimated at 5 billion US dollars. Among the projects under consideration are infrastructure development, coal power plant construction, and a modern data center in Ekibastuz.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Besides, the ambassador met with leading business associations and chambers (ICC, FICCI, GCCI) to present Kazakhstan’s investment potential.

The visit included a cultural program featuring a video dedicated to National Dombra Day, highlighting the historical and spiritual significance of the instrument.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan and Türkiye also pledge to expand cooperation in pharmaceuticals and digital technologies.