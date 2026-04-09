Kazakhstan, India pledge stronger ties in trade, tech, and culture

During the meeting on Thursday, the Kazakh diplomat noted that on 22 February 2026, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of India marked the 34th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. It was emphasized that bilateral ties extend far beyond formal diplomacy and are rooted in deep historical and cultural connections. As close partners in the broader Eurasian and Asian region, Kazakhstan and India attach strategic importance to their cooperation.

The Kazakh side congratulated India on its BRICS presidency in 2026. In this context, it was noted that, at the invitation of the Indian side, a Kazakh delegation is expected to participate in a meeting within the BRICS framework. The sides discussed certain organizational aspects of the upcoming event.

It was further noted that the forthcoming engagements are viewed as an important step in preparation for a high-level visit to India on the eve of the BRICS Summit. In this regard, the Kazakh side reaffirmed its interest in further coordinating the relevant arrangements through appropriate channels.

The sides highlighted that the upcoming engagements would provide a timely and valuable opportunity to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India. They would contribute to expanding cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, technology, and cultural exchange, while reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability, international peace, and multilateralism.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue active dialogue across all key areas of engagement.

Qazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan and India are boosting pharmaceutical cooperation.