Kazakhstan and India boost pharmaceutical cooperation

The forum brought together representatives of leading pharmaceutical companies and organizations, including Acies Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd., Abaris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Akriti Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., and AMTEC Health Care Pvt Ltd., demonstrating the growing mutual interest of the business communities of both countries in strengthening comprehensive economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and India.

"More than 12,000 Indian students currently study in Kazakhstan, with the majority enrolled in medical universities. This reflects the high level of trust in Kazakhstan’s education system and creates a strong foundation for future ties in healthcare and medical research. A clear example of this is the recent investment project by India’s MSN Group to construct a full-cycle pharmaceutical plant in the Almaty region,” Alibek Kuantyrov noted.

Photo credit: MFA

In turn, Akim of Almaty Darkhan Satybaldy expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the pharmaceutical sector, particularly the formation of modern industry clusters, the opening of research centers, and the launch of pharmaceutical production projects in the city.

Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Y.K. Sailas Thangal emphasized the importance of holding the business forum and the opportunities for developing long-term economic relations between the two countries.

Photo credit: MFA

As part of the event, Kazakh Invest presented Kazakhstan’s investment and pharmaceutical potential, encouraging Indian entrepreneurs to take a more active role in localizing the production of medicines and medical equipment in the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan and India are committed to strengthening their strategic partnership.