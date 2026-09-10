Kazakhstan, India expand industrial cooperation and open new markets

The program was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India together with Kazakh Invest and supported by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

The centerpiece was the Kazakhstan–India Business and Investment Forum, where Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov highlighted the complementarity of both economies and prospects for expanding trade. Regional leaders presented investment opportunities, while B2B meetings produced concrete agreements.

The sides signed sister-city agreements between Shymkent–Coimbatore and Turkistan–Chennai, MoUs between Kazakh Invest, Kazakh Tourism, and Tamil Nadu agencies, a 150 million US dollars healthcare investment project with Lilavati Hospital, and joint ventures in agricultural machinery, defense technology, tourism, and biofuels.

Besides, the Ualikhanov Kokshetau University and Saveetha University signed an academic cooperation agreement.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in India

The delegation also toured major industrial and innovation sites, including Allison Transmission, Caplin Point Laboratories, Grundfos, and IIT Madras Research Park, gaining insights into robotics, AI, semiconductors, and Industry 4.0 applications.

The visit was described as a historic step, with both sides agreeing to strengthen cooperation in healthcare, industry, agriculture, and tourism, and to work toward establishing direct air connectivity between Chennai and Almaty.

To note, SP BKM and Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Limited signed a framework agreement to collaborate on defense technologies and dual-use solutions. The sides will jointly define, assess and develop mutually beneficial projects in Kazakhstan.